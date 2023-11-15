Advertise With Us
ECU women's basketball falls at VCU, first loss of the season

VCU 55, ECU 50
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (ECU Athletics) – The East Carolina women’s basketball team dropped a sloppy road contest to the VCU Rams on Tuesday night, 55-50. Amiya Joyner and Danae McNeal were able to muster fair stat lines, but the Pirates were never able to find any meaningful momentum.

The Pirates (2-1) got off to as slow a start as imaginable in the game. Through five minutes of play, Amiya Joyner had converted the only field goal for either team and after a quarter of play VCU (3-0) led the game 14-7 with eight of their points coming from 12 attempts at the foul line.

ECU was able to work back into the game from there, taking the lead for much of the second and third quarters, but VCU put on a 10-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to open up an insurmountable lead. The Pirates did attempt an ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt, cutting the lead to just one with under 90 seconds remaining, but six-consecutive VCU free throws put the game away for good. Up NextThe Pirates set sail for a pair of games in the Bahamas. First on Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. against No. 13 Ohio State, then Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m. against Seton Hall. Both games will be streamed on FloHoops ($)

