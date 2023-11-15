Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast skies today & cool temperatures; Rain chances increasing this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cloudy skies and a cooler day is in the making this afternoon, with no rainfall expected. Winds will be light, out of the northeast. Not as cold tonight, as clouds hold tough, as temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s.

Overcast and warm temperatures returns for the end of the week, with rain showers arriving later in the day Friday. Rainfall totals are trending towards 0.25-0.50″. The low will pull away from the coast by sunrise Saturday with rain chances departing just in time for the weekend. If you are heading to any high school football games Friday night or out Saturday morning to the Jacksonville Christmas Parade, be sure to being a rain jacket along with you. Temperatures fall to the 60s and 50s. Lows back in the 30s.

A sunny start to next week before another round of rain pushes in from the southeast Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday. Highs remain in the 60s and lows back in the upper 40s to low 50s.

As for tropics, there is an area of low pressure that will be tracked by the National Hurricane Center that has a10% of developing into a tropical system along the southeast coast of NC.

There is another tropical wave in central Caribbean Sea has a 50% of forming within the next seven days days. The last two names on the list is Vince and Whitney.

