Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DEPUTIES: Property stolen from Pitt County found in Edgecombe

Kenneth Harris
Kenneth Harris(Edgecombe County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County man has been arrested after deputies say that they found property reported stolen from Pitt County in his home.

Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they were contacted by deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office about stolen property that they believed was at an address near Macclesfield in Edgecombe County.

Edgecombe deputies say they went to a house at 59 Mimosa Lane near Macclesfield where they searched the home and found the stolen property from Pitt County as well as property that was reported stolen during a breaking and entering that happened on Tuesday in Edgecombe County.

Pitt County deputies went to the home and arrested 41-year-old Kenneth Harris of Macclesfield. Charges against Harris and bond information were not available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Nash
UPDATE: Northern Nash High School student killed in Rocky Mount crash hits utility pole
Fatal crash generic
Goldsboro man killed in crash outside of La Grange
Elderly Kinston woman killed in Wayne County crash
Man in the east arrested in woman's overdose death
“She deserves this justice,” loved ones of woman who overdosed earlier this year, react to an arrest made in her death
On left pictured is Williams. On right pictured is Gilliam.
OFFICIALS: Pitt Co. man & woman combined face 42 charges after joint FBI probe

Latest News

This shooting happened Thursday afternoon.
Scotland Neck curfew to continue through the weekend
Neuse River
Goldsboro asks residents to voluntarily restrict water use
Multiple emergency and maintance crews seen in the area around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Car collides with utility pole in Greenville Wednesday morning
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County