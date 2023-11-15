Car collides with utility pole in Greenville Wednesday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a car crash in an Eastern Carolina city Wednesday morning.

A witness tells WITN that a single red sedan car hit a utility pole a the corner of Arlington Blouvard and Greenville Blouvard this morning around 9 a.m.

Based on photos the pole appears to be damaged at the base.

Utility crews, police, and Greenville Fire/ Rescue are at the intersection and traffic is being impacted, according to the witness.

Injuries aren’t known at this time, however, an ambulance was seen leaving the area.

WITN is working to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.