Car collides with utility pole in Greenville Wednesday morning

Multiple emergency and maintance crews seen in the area around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Multiple emergency and maintance crews seen in the area around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.(WITN News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a car crash in an Eastern Carolina city Wednesday morning.

A witness tells WITN that a single red sedan car hit a utility pole a the corner of Arlington Blouvard and Greenville Blouvard this morning around 9 a.m.

Based on photos the pole appears to be damaged at the base.

Utility crews, police, and Greenville Fire/ Rescue are at the intersection and traffic is being impacted, according to the witness.

Injuries aren’t known at this time, however, an ambulance was seen leaving the area.

WITN is working to get more information.

