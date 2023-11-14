Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds Increase for the Rest of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds continue to increase tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. Clouds stick around for the rest of the week with only a few glimpses of sun at times. After highs back in the low to mid-60s Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures jump into the 70s for the end of the week. A few coastal showers are possible Thursday but our best chance of rain continues to come Friday into Saturday morning as a coastal low passes by. Rainfall amounts look light again and can’t guarantee everyone sees rain. Chances look highest along the Crystal Coast, Outer Banks, and around the Albemarle Sound. After a few lingering showers Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks dry. Cooler air moves in behind the rain with more chances for a frost and freeze early next week. The days leading up to Thanksgiving continue to look active with more rain chances and another temperature drop.

As for the tropics, a tropical wave in the central Caribbean Sea has a high chance (70%) of forming in the next week. The next name on the list is Vince. No impact to ENC is expected.

