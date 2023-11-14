Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds Increase for the Rest of the Week

Rain Possible Friday into Saturday Morning
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds continue to increase tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. Clouds stick around for the rest of the week with only a few glimpses of sun at times. After highs back in the low to mid-60s Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures jump into the 70s for the end of the week. A few coastal showers are possible Thursday but our best chance of rain continues to come Friday into Saturday morning as a coastal low passes by. Rainfall amounts look light again and can’t guarantee everyone sees rain. Chances look highest along the Crystal Coast, Outer Banks, and around the Albemarle Sound. After a few lingering showers Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks dry. Cooler air moves in behind the rain with more chances for a frost and freeze early next week. The days leading up to Thanksgiving continue to look active with more rain chances and another temperature drop.

As for the tropics, a tropical wave in the central Caribbean Sea has a high chance (70%) of forming in the next week. The next name on the list is Vince. No impact to ENC is expected.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

