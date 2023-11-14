Wheelchair activist provides update on court case, video evidence of interaction with Greenville PD

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man found guilty of impeding traffic says he has chosen to accept the court’s decision.

A Pitt County District Court judge found that Steven Hardy-Braz did impede traffic with his wheelchair twice on March 16th.

Steven Hardy-Braz says he appealed the decision to the Superior Court and got a public defender so he could get a copy of the city camera footage used against him. Braz says his public defender suggested he accept the court’s decision and assured him they could get a copy of the video in the process.

However, once he accepted the deal, Hardy-Braz says the DA’s office would not release the footage unless they were ordered to do so by a judge.

WITN called the DA’s office for clarity. Assistant District Attorney Jamie Askins says that because Hardy-Braz was charged with a misdemeanor offense, the law does not require that he be provided the discovery in his case. The discovery, in this context, being the video footage.

Background

Hardy-Braz was protesting bus stops he says are not accessible to the handicapped on South Memorial Drive near Kohls. “It’s very disheartening out of the 288 bus stops in the City of Greenville’s so-called GREAT system, 120 of them are inaccessible to people with physical disabilities,” Hardy-Braz said.

Police said the activist was initially warned and asked to move off the highway so he wasn’t impeding traffic. A spokeswoman said Hardy-Braz moved, but then was seen going right back to sitting in the highway and then was arrested.

Police said arresting Hardy-Braz was the final option after he received verbal warnings and written citations.

Hardy-Braz says that isn’t true and has since sent video to WITN of the encounter. He told WITN that he was only in the road because waiting next to the bus stop sign would require going over a curb that Hardy-Braz could not clear in his wheelchair.

He also says he did not immediately return to the highway after being warned by police. Instead, he says he waited until he saw a city bus approaching and then moved toward the road to catch it. In his video, you can hear him yelling at the bus as it comes into view on camera. The video then ends with the bus still moving on screen.

As Hardy-Braz spent the day in jail after his arrest, Judge Lee Teague sentenced him to time already served.

Moving forward, his goal remains to shed light on inaccessible bus stops. “Investigate the civil rights of people with disabilities that are trampled upon by the state NCDOT and all of its divisions, the City of Greenville or my hometown of Farmville, and other towns that are inaccessible. Time is up for denying up our federal and civil rights,” Hardy-Braz says.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.