Teenager killed in Rocky Mount crash

(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are investigating a crash that killed a teenager Monday evening.

Rocky Mount police said the single-vehicle accident happened around 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Betts Parkway and Goldrock Road.

They said a 16-year-old boy died at the scene. They did not say if the teen was driving the vehicle or was a passenger.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

