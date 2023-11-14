Teenager killed in Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are investigating a crash that killed a teenager Monday evening.

Rocky Mount police said the single-vehicle accident happened around 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Betts Parkway and Goldrock Road.

They said a 16-year-old boy died at the scene. They did not say if the teen was driving the vehicle or was a passenger.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.