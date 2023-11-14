Advertise With Us
Sports Spotlight: Rose goalie David Given has been the backbone to Rampants historic season

Given helped lead Rose to it’s first regional championship game in program history
Sports Spotlight David Given J.H. Rose senior goalkeeper
Sports Spotlight David Given J.H. Rose senior goalkeeper(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose boys soccer is playing for the regional championship for the first time in program history.

Their goalie David Given has been the backbone of the team this season.

We feature him in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

Sot

J.H. Rose senior goalie David Given has been a force in the net for the Rampants this fall.

Sot

He’s had to become not only a lead with his play but also with his voice commanding the back line.

Sot

David’s growth vocally has helped keep balls out of the net. He had seven shutouts this fall and allowed less than a goal a game.

Sot

He has helped Rose go to unprecedented territory. Making the fourth round of the state playoffs. A shutout against conference foe Jacksonville.

Sot

Regardless of how their regional final plays out it has been a season to remember for J.H. Rose

Sot

Rose plays at First Flight in the regional title game Tuesday night.

Greene Central is also playing for a regional title at Franklin Academy.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

