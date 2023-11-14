Advertise With Us
“She deserves this justice,” loved ones of woman who overdosed earlier this year, react to an arrest made in her death

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -For six months, Paula Parson’s loved ones have sat by the phone hoping and praying to hear that a suspect has been arrested in her Carteret County overdose death that happened in May.

The prayers were answered on Monday.

“It’s been really hard, but I’m glad today did come,” said Marlena Sweeney, Paula Parson’s best friend. “I’m glad someone is being held accountable because she didn’t deserve to go out like that, nobody does.”

“I started crying,” said Keyanna Morissette, Paula Parson’s loved one. “It happened so fast, it could’ve taken years.”

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Toby Cox of Craven County earlier in the day, as he is accused of one count of death by distribution.

Sweeney says the entire situation hurts because she knew Cox as well.

“I’m not happy about what he did and I’m definitely not happy about her not being here,’ Sweeney said. “At the end of the day, he’s going away for a long time so it’s like you lose two people.”

Morissette says the memory of Parson’s vibrant personality has brought her peace since Parson’s death.

“She was so bubbly and her life was God’s,” Morissette said. “She was all about God.”

Despite the tragedy, Morissette and Sweeney hope Parson’s death brings awareness to opioids.

“It’s just sad that it led to her dying from it for him to get caught,” Morissette said.

Cox is being held on $250,000 bond. He’ll have his first court appearance later this week.

