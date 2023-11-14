Restaurant holds BBQ fundraiser for highschooler in serious car wreck

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) - A local business is showing support for a teen hurt in a crash here in the east.

On Tuesday, community members lined up outside Stick-Burning BBQ in Columbia, showing support for high school senior Laney Woodard.

“I’m just so thankful for Stick Burning BBQ for having this event to help my little girl. All the prayers and everything from the small community has just been overwhelming and such a blessing for us,” said Laney’s stepdad, Tony Armstrong.

Laney’s family got a terrifying call on November 5th, where they were told she was in a crash. The vehicle flipped several times. While Laney was not under the influence, according to officials, the driver was and is charged with DWI.

“I’ve been with her since she was three years old. We’re just happy she’s still here,” said Armstrong.

Now, with a long road to recovery, a restaurant in Columbia decided to have a BBQ plate sale. They gave 100% of all sales while they were open on Tuesday to the family.

“It’s local people. We consider everybody family sense and something bad happened, and if you’ve had anything bad happen to you know how hard it can be just a few people coming together and making some extra dollars and makes a big difference in the help,” said Warren Cressel the owner of Stick Burning BBQ.

Right now, Laney’s family said they just need continued prayers.

“It’s heartbreaking, but she’s strong, and we’re gonna get her back up, and she’ll be ready to graduate when it comes time to graduate,” said Laney’s grandmother, Kim Comstock.

With everyone coming out to support Laney, from her dog Tike to a former babysitter.

“Her whole family is just really good people. They would do anything for anybody and not think twice about it, so I think it’s really awesome that the community is stepping up,” said Laura Jackson, a fundraiser support and Laney’s former babysitter.

Laney has several neck fractures, and the family is hoping to transport her to the Sheppard Center in Atlanta, a hospital that specializes in those types of injuries.

According to the family, the driver was released from the hospital. They also had neck injuries. If you want to support Laney, many other businesses are also hosting fundraisers for the family, including Barnyard Betsy in Creswell on November 19th.

