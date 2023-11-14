Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt Co. free flu & COVID-19 vaccines available through CDC program

Free COVID-19 and Flu vaccines for eligible adults via CDC’s Bridge Access program
Free COVID-19 and Flu vaccines for eligible adults via CDC’s Bridge Access program(Pitt County Public Information)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department has received funding for free seasonal immunizations with the CDC’s Bridge Access program.

Pitt County residents residents can make appointments to receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations through this program. Bridge Access coverage will continue through December 2024.

“Vaccination is important as we head into the fall and winter months, when respiratory illnesses are more likely to circulate. Providing no-cost flu and COVID-19 vaccines to our uninsured and underinsured residents will allow more people to access these important vaccines,” says Wes Gray, county health director.

The CDC recommends annual Influenza vaccinations and COVID-19 boosters for ages 6 months or older. Vaccinations are important for people with high risk of complications which include:

  • Children younger than age 2
  • Adults older than age 50
  • Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
  • People who are pregnant or plan to be pregnant during flu season
  • People with weakened immune systems
  • People age 6 months to 18 years who take aspirin or salicylate-containing medication
  • American Indians or Alaska natives
  • People who have chronic illnesses, such as asthma, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease and diabetes
  • People with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
  • Children between 6 months and 8 years may need two doses of the flu vaccine, given at least four weeks apart, the first time they are given a flu vaccine. After that, they can receive single annual doses of the flu vaccine. Check with your child’s healthcare provider.

The county emphasizes that appointments are required for immunization services. County residents can call (252) 902-2449

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Highway Patrol: Fatal weekend collision in Wayne County
Police ID second man killed in Plymouth shooting
Toby Cox
Craven County man charged in OD death
Christopher Lewis
Kinston bank robbery suspect nabbed in Colorado
Greenville police
Greenville slow on public records request for high-ranking police officer

Latest News

Elderly Kinston woman killed in Wayne County crash
Wheelchair activist provides update on court case, video evidence of interaction with Greenville PD
Fatal crash generic image
No charges in crash that killed man pushing vehicle off Williamston bridge
Deandre Davis, Steven Blackburn
Craven County chase ends with two arrests