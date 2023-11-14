Pitt Co. free flu & COVID-19 vaccines available through CDC program

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department has received funding for free seasonal immunizations with the CDC’s Bridge Access program.

Pitt County residents residents can make appointments to receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations through this program. Bridge Access coverage will continue through December 2024.

“Vaccination is important as we head into the fall and winter months, when respiratory illnesses are more likely to circulate. Providing no-cost flu and COVID-19 vaccines to our uninsured and underinsured residents will allow more people to access these important vaccines,” says Wes Gray, county health director.

The CDC recommends annual Influenza vaccinations and COVID-19 boosters for ages 6 months or older. Vaccinations are important for people with high risk of complications which include:

Children younger than age 2

Adults older than age 50

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who are pregnant or plan to be pregnant during flu season

People with weakened immune systems

People age 6 months to 18 years who take aspirin or salicylate-containing medication

American Indians or Alaska natives

People who have chronic illnesses, such as asthma, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease and diabetes

People with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher

Children between 6 months and 8 years may need two doses of the flu vaccine, given at least four weeks apart, the first time they are given a flu vaccine. After that, they can receive single annual doses of the flu vaccine. Check with your child’s healthcare provider.

The county emphasizes that appointments are required for immunization services. County residents can call (252) 902-2449

