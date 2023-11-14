No charges in crash that killed man pushing vehicle off Williamston bridge

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - No charges will be brought against the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man who was pushing a disabled vehicle off a Williamston bridge.

The crash happened November 4th around 6:30 p.m. on the Roanoke River Bridge on U.S. 17.

Police said a vehicle had broken down, and those inside were pushing it off the bridge when another northbound vehicle hit the disabled vehicle and 67-year-old Melvin Francis.

Williamston police said they gave their findings to the district attorney who decided not to bring charges in the mishap.

