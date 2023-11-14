NC congressmen weigh in on looming government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Representatives from our state are speaking out from Capitol Hill as the country draws closer to a government shutdown.

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy said hardline Republican lawmakers are playing hardball throughout the legislative process – but says it will take their compromise and approval to get a two-thirds vote to avoid this Friday’s shutdown deadline.

House Speaker Mike Johnson says he hopes to extend government funding for some agencies and programs through January 19 and continue funding for others until February 2nd, 2024. This measure and an approved continuing resolution on military construction, agriculture and transportation, housing, and urban development, would give Congress more time to negotiate a long-term agreement.

Both Murphy and Democratic Congressman Don Davis are hoping for a positive result, saying the impacts of a shutdown would have heavy impacts across the country – particularly our military population in the East.

“We’ve had a few people and I’ll readily admit they’re in the Republican Party that want to be obstacles to what we’re just trying to do you’re not going to be perfect in one day. I philosophically have a problem kicking things down the road,” said Republican, Greg Murphy.

“A military member and their families who will have to show up to work and not get paid to worry about the government shutting down. I don’t believe this is something that families should have to endure right now,” said Democrat Don Davis about the large military population in the East.

Murphy Says he anticipates the continuing resolution will receive a two-thirds vote but says he plans to vote against it.

