More information released on former ECU star Zay Jones’ arrest

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones leaves the field after an NFL pre-season football...
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones leaves the field after an NFL pre-season football game against the Miami Dolphins, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge Monday, Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones got into a custody argument with the mother of his child and left fingernail scratches on her neck, according to a police report released Tuesday.

Parts of the report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were redacted.

The woman told deputies she was visiting Jones and his family on Monday when Jones got upset that she was taking their child back to Orlando. Police observed “several small scratches” on the woman’s neck that were “consistent with marks from a fingernail,” according to the report.

The woman completed necessary paperwork, including a written statement, and Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. He was transported to the Duval County Jail without incident. Jones was booked Monday evening, made his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday and later was released on a $2,503 bond.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

A first-degree misdemeanor in Florida is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. Punishment may also include court costs, restitution, probation, treatment and/or community service.

Jones has missed four consecutive games because of lingering knee soreness and six of the last seven.

He has eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season and 261 catches for 2,785 yards and 59 TDs in a seven-year NFL career spanning Buffalo, Oakland, Las Vegas and Jacksonville.

Jones played college ball at East Carolina and still holds NCAA Division I records for career receptions (399) and single-season receptions (158).

