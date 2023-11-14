HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats holiday decorations, movie casting & more!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.” where YOU (the viewer) asks the questions and WE answer them...

FYI, the “N.C.” stands for Natalie and Charlie :)

Don’t forget to view the segment ABOVE to see if your questions made it to air.

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Ellen Tobin, Jeff McAllister Schwartz, and Trevor Roberson for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday night and running through Monday at 10 a.m.)

HELP ME, N.C. (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.