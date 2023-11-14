Guthrie-Ogilvie House at Cape Lookout receives a major makeover

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Crews at Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Cape Village Historic District recently completed a major rehabilitation project of the Guthrie-Ogilvie House.

The repairs were part of f a $200,000 rehabilitation project funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund that replaced the house’s roof and repaired siding, doors, trim, windows, and other exterior surfaces. Interior work included stabilization and repairs to surfaces and finishes.

Guthrie-Ogilvie House at Cape Lookout (NPS)

Park officials say the work was done by park staff who have been trained in historic restoration and preservation techniques. They also had the help of two interns from the Traditional Trades Advancement Program (TTAP).

TTAP pairs skilled National Park Service (NPS) employees with youth and military veterans for a 26-week immersive experience that helps prepare the interns for employment in historic preservation.

Guthrie-Ogilvie House at Cape Lookout (NPS)

“The repairs to the Guthrie-Ogilvie House are a fantastic step in the right direction,” said Superintendent Jeff West. “The use of Great American Outdoors Act funds to complete this deferred maintenance and repair project, while simultaneously allowing for youth and veterans to become proficient in historic preservation skills is a benefit to everyone involved.”

Guthrie-Ogilvie House at Cape Lookout (NPS)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.