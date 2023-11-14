Gas prices drop ahead of holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices across North Carolina are now averaging $3.01 per gallon, putting us on the cusp of joining 11 other states with gas prices below three dollars in the coming days.

Gas prices are now 7.5 cents cheaper than last week and 24.7 cents cheaper than last month, according to Gas Buddy.

This declining trend is seen nationwide, even in California, where gas prices are the highest, they’ll see an average of below $5.00 per gallon in the next day or two.

Holiday traveling is more affordable this year, as it is 42.6 cents lower than the same time last year, especially for those driving long distances.

It’s welcome news for people like Cole Sipe, whose home is 8 hours north of here.

“Little bit less money spent, little bit more money i can spend on a nice bottle of wine or something for my mom. You know what I’m saying,” Sipe said.

Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst at Gas Buddy says, the drop is due to a lower demand around this time of the year.

“Compared to the summer, there is not as warm ambient air temperature so people aren’t going to the lake for the weekend, or maybe not using a boat, or maybe some other recreational consumption that happens, they may not be road tripping like they do in the summer. So a lot of what we see is demand is up in the summer and it starts decreasing in the fall as temperatures start to cool, Americans don’t go outside as much,” De Haan explained

Other factors that are contributing to the drop in gas prices are switching over to less expensive winter blend fuel and decreasing prices of oil for three weeks.

De Haan added that based on the trends we have been seeing in the state, gas prices will continue to inch down in the next couple of weeks and stay below three dollars per gallon for a few months.

According to AAA, thanksgiving travel is projected to break records, with 55.4 million people traveling from next Wednesday to Sunday, with 49 million driving on the road.

However, De Haan says this increase in demand for gas is too temporary to make the prices go up.

