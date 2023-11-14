Advertise With Us
Former ECU star WR Zay Jones arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Jones arrested Monday evening in Florida
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones leaves the field after an NFL pre-season football...
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones leaves the field after an NFL pre-season football game against the Miami Dolphins, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge Monday, Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)(AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report.

The former ECU star receiver was admitted at 6:03 PM this evening in Florida according to the report.

The Jaguars issued a statement, “We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Jones has been injured much of his seventh NFL season He’s played in three games but a knee injury has sidelined him much of the fall.

Zay has registered eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season.

He is scheduled for his first court appearance Tuesday morning at 9 AM.

