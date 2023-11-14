Former ECU star WR Zay Jones arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report.

The former ECU star receiver was admitted at 6:03 PM this evening in Florida according to the report.

The Jaguars issued a statement, “We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Jones has been injured much of his seventh NFL season He’s played in three games but a knee injury has sidelined him much of the fall.

Zay has registered eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season.

He is scheduled for his first court appearance Tuesday morning at 9 AM.

