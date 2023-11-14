Advertise With Us
Experts say cold could expose energy grid risks

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation says as colder months approach, the country’s power grid is vulnerable to buckling in the event of major storms or prolonged cold.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - As temperatures drop, heating your home becomes the priority. However, experts are concerned about how much more it will impact your monthly bill.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation says as colder months approach, the country’s power grid is vulnerable to buckling in the event of major storms or prolonged cold.

And with coastal regions at higher risk of severe weather events, experts say this causes a snowball effect on higher prices for utility bills and repairs. Experts say the best way to reduce the risk is to invest in clean energy like solar power, and wind power energy.

“I think too many experts now think that we are not keeping up with demand particularly in these coastal States and in the next 10 years about 30 gigawatts which is a lot of capacity coming online largely from wind and solar but they also think about 90% of that power will not ever get permitted and we’ve got a problem now but if all that new electricity does not come online in 10 years we’re going to have a problem,” said Consumer Energy Alliance David Holt.

Holt says one of the best ways to maximize most of the clean energy potential is to introduce more legislation to the government on the state and local levels.

