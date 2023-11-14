ENC county sheds light on the homelessness and hungry

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away. With the holidays bringing joy to many people, for some, this time of year can add stress.

“Just very important for the community to remember the homeless and the hungry people on the streets,” said Charles Young, the Community Crossroads Center Executive Director.

Pitt County shared statistics about homelessness its community members face.

34% of households are facing a burden in cost, 141 families faced foreclosure, and over 3000 families faced eviction.

Community Crossroads Center, a homeless shelter in Greenville, isn’t full, but it’s still seeing a good bit of people.

“It depends on when they wanna come in. There’s no reason why we have 60 people or 90 people, but we’re running about 65 people per night right now,” said Young.

James Wilson, who is currently homeless, says he is trying to do what he can to help his situation, but it can be difficult.

“It’s rough, but I’m trying to do what I can and do better with my life and everything I’ve been through a lot, and I’m trying to find somewhere to stay, and I’m trying to find a job somewhere to give me something to do,” said Wilson.

In fact, Wilson was on his way to a job interview.

“Even though I am on social security retirement, I would still like to have something to do to keep me occupied,” said Wilson.

Regardless, the homeless and hungry need support from community members.

“They always give monetary donations to the provider, such as joy, soup, kitchen, or community crossroad center to help us to be able to provide for the homeless,” said Young.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is also working on ways to combat homelessness and food insecurity by providing 50 Thanksgiving meals to local families. The food is provided by the Rickhouse restaurant. The families were found through the in-home DSS program.

Pitt County had a 10-year plan to help chronic homelessness in 2008. Since then, according to Pitt County’s website, chronic homelessness has declined by 88%.

