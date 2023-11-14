Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ENC County sheds light on the homelessness and hungry

ENC county sheds light on the homelessness and hungry
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away. With the holidays bringing joy to many people, for some, this time of year can add stress.

“Just very important for the community to remember the homeless and the hungry people on the streets,” said Charles Young, the Community Crossroads Center Executive Director.

Pitt County shared statistics about homelessness its community members face.

34% of households are facing a burden in cost, 141 families faced foreclosure, and over 3000 families faced eviction.

Community Crossroads Center, a homeless shelter in Greenville, isn’t full, but it’s still seeing a good bit of people.

“It depends on when they wanna come in. There’s no reason why we have 60 people or 90 people, but we’re running about 65 people per night right now,” said Young.

James Wilson, who is currently homeless, says he is trying to do what he can to help his situation, but it can be difficult.

“It’s rough, but I’m trying to do what I can and do better with my life and everything I’ve been through a lot, and I’m trying to find somewhere to stay, and I’m trying to find a job somewhere to give me something to do,” said Wilson.

In fact, Wilson was on his way to a job interview.

“Even though I am on social security retirement, I would still like to have something to do to keep me occupied,” said Wilson.

Regardless, the homeless and hungry need support from community members.

“They always give monetary donations to the provider, such as joy, soup, kitchen, or community crossroad center to help us to be able to provide for the homeless,” said Young.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is also working on ways to combat homelessness and food insecurity by providing 50 Thanksgiving meals to local families. The food is provided by the Rickhouse restaurant. The families were found through the in-home DSS program.

Pitt County had a 10-year plan to help chronic homelessness in 2008. Since then, according to Pitt County’s website, chronic homelessness has declined by 88%.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Fatal crash generic image
Highway Patrol: Fatal weekend collision in Wayne County
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility
Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional...
Jan. 6 rioter known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ running for Congress
A mother-daughter duo has turned a 98-year-old Mobil station into an Airbnb.
‘Quiet and relaxing’: 98-year-old gas station transformed into Airbnb getaway

Latest News

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation says as colder months approach, the...
Experts say cold could expose energy grid risks
Gas prices are down to $3.01/gallon statewide heading into holiday season.
Gas prices drop ahead of holidays
Bidding on vacant Kinston elementary school reaches quarter of a million
Bidding on vacant Kinston elementary school reaches quarter of a million
ENC county sheds light on the homelessness and hungry
ENC county sheds light on the homelessness and hungry