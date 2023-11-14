Election officials voice concerns after low voter turnout in 2023 municipal elections

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One week has passed since the 2023 municipal elections, and according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, municipal election voter turnout has historically been lower than primary elections.

In this year’s municipal election alone, the state says they saw 74,824 voters cast their ballot compared to 336,410 in the 2021 municipal election.

“[I] would’ve hoped to have had move voters, but they just didn’t come,” said Pitt County Board of Elections Director Dave Davis.

According to the 2023 municipal election data so far, the North Carolina State Board of Elections saw a drop in voter turnout from 16% to 10.6% between 2021 and 2023.

In Pitt County, Davis says they too saw a dip in voter turnout from 16.18% in 2021 compared to this year’s 14.89%.

“It was a little bit lower than what I had anticipated. We always figure a lower turnout, 15%-16% voter turnout for municipal, unfortunately. We don’t know why. It could be the burnout... you see so much talk about next year’s election and everybody’s tired of election stuff,” Davis told WITN.

However, the Pitt County Board says they take every step to get the word out about voting.

“We’ve tried so many things in the past and nothing really struck and what we’ve come to realize is that it’s really up to those running for office. We can do media interviews and social media posts reminding people that absentee voting started and one-stop voting started,” said Davis.

However, the actions of candidates play a huge role in voter turnout each and every year.

Karen Bell, North Carolina State Board of Elections Director said, “There’s not as much campaigning dollars going into these though we have seen some large amounts of money go into some of these municipal elections, but it doesn’t ever seem to have quite the draw that we see certainly in presidential years.”

Regardless of the election year, both Bell and Davis say casting your vote is vital.

“There’s such a local aspect to your day-to-day lives decided by these municipal leaders. These are the folks that will decide on parks, zoning, things like the number of firefighters and police officers,” said Bell.

“How did you participate as far as this person getting into office and also when the next elections come along... if you’re not satisfied with your representation, that’s part of the American process. Getting someone in that you want to represent you and your community,” said Davis.

According to Davis, despite the voter turnout being less than anticipated, the job never stops. Monday morning, a hand-eye count of ballots was conducted by the Pitt County Board of Elections for two random precincts here in the county as part of the NC post-election audit.

Moving forward, Davis says the county’s next steps are for next year’s elections that include planning candidate filing, one-stop and absentee voting, and the primary.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections municipal election data shows that more than 97,000 North Carolinians voted in the municipal election.

