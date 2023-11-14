Advertise With Us
Elderly Kinston woman killed in Wayne County crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have identified an elderly Kinston woman who was killed in a weekend crash in Wayne County.

Trooper J.T. Creech says 78-year-old Dorothy Tucker was a passenger in a car that was hit by another car Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Highway 55 and Emmaus Chruch Road, between Mount Olive and Seven Springs.

Creech says a 17-year-old ran a stop sign on Emmaus Church Road and hit the car that Tucker was in which was heading east on Highway 55.

That teenager has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, running a stop sign, and no operators license.

Details are limited at this time, but WITN is working to get more details.

