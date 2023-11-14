ECU School of Theatre and Dance sets the stage for “Once On This Island”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU School of Theatre and Dance is gearing up for its production of Once On This Island to take the stage from Wednesday, November 15 through Sunday, November 19.

The musical is described as “bursting with color, rhythm and song.”

ECU: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (WITN)

Actresses Casey Wortham and Terri Campbell-Payton along with actor Zion Zollicoffer stopped by ENC AT THREE to tell our viewers all about it. View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details...

And to purchase your tickets: CLICK HERE!

