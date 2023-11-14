Advertise With Us
ECU School of Theatre and Dance sets the stage for “Once On This Island”

ENC at Three - ECU School of Theater and Dance puts on Once on this Island
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU School of Theatre and Dance is gearing up for its production of Once On This Island to take the stage from Wednesday, November 15 through Sunday, November 19.

The musical is described as “bursting with color, rhythm and song.”

ECU: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
ECU: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND(WITN)

Actresses Casey Wortham and Terri Campbell-Payton along with actor Zion Zollicoffer stopped by ENC AT THREE to tell our viewers all about it. View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details...

ECU: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
ECU: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND(WITN)

And to purchase your tickets: CLICK HERE!

