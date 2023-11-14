Advertise With Us
ECU men’s basketball rolls past Campbell on Sunday

East Carolina 77, Campbell 63
ECU MEN'S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY
ECU MEN'S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team (2-0) earned its second home win of the season on Sunday beating Campbell 77-63 at Minges Coliseum.

RJ Felton had a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Pirates. Anthony Dell’Orso scored a game-high 35 points for the Camels.

ECU is back home on Wednesday night when they host USC Upstate at 7 PM.

