ECU men’s basketball rolls past Campbell on Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team (2-0) earned its second home win of the season on Sunday beating Campbell 77-63 at Minges Coliseum.

RJ Felton had a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Pirates. Anthony Dell’Orso scored a game-high 35 points for the Camels.

ECU is back home on Wednesday night when they host USC Upstate at 7 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.