ECU football earns first conference win at FAU on Saturday

Pirates Conrad AAC Special Teams Player of the Week
ECU head football coach Mike Houston
ECU head football coach Mike Houston
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football (2-8, 1-5 AAC) earned its first FBS and first conference victory on Saturday winning at Florida Atlantic 22-7 in Boca Raton, Florida.

“We had a huge group of Pirate fans down in the corner of the end zone. It was a great scene on the field down there with our players and our fan base,” ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston said. “It’s special to have that kind of interaction between the two. And then that locker room, it was a special one.”

ECU at FAU full highlights from AAC

Andrew Conrad was 5 for 5 on field goals. The five field goals in a game is a school record. He was named to the AAC Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

The Pirates’ defense held FAU to 172 total yards. ECU had five sacks by five different players and had 10 tackles for a loss in the win.

Gerald Green found the end zone for the second straight game. He scored ECU’s lone touchdown in the victory.

East Carolina returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 18, when it visits Navy for an American Athletic Conference matchup in Annapolis. Kickoff is set for Noon and the game will air on ESPNNEWS.

The conference also announced on Monday the Pirates will host Tulsa for their final game of the season at 2 PM on Saturday, November 25th.

