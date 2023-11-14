Congressman’s office holding mobile office hours across east for veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after the Veteran’s Day holiday, an Eastern Carolina Congressman’s office is hosting mobile office houses to assist veterans and their families.
Congressman Don Davis is hosting office hours to help veterans in the first congressional district needing assistance with U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs benefits.
The VA offers home, education, career, health, and burial benefits.
During office hours, residents can also address concerns about a potential government shutdown, discuss national security affairs, or assistance with federal agencies.
Office hours will last for two hours. A full list of locations and times for today and tomorrow is below.
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Martin County: The Yucca House at 10 AM, 6347 Bear Grass Rd., Bear Grass, NC 27892
- Franklin County: Louisburg Town Hall at 1 PM, 110 W. Nash St., Louisburg, NC 27549
- Wilson County: Wilson County Library - Upstairs at 5 PM, 249 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC 27893
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Tyrrell County: Tyrrell County Library at 10 AM, 414 Main St., Columbia, NC 27925
- Bertie County: Council on Aging/ Senior Center at 10 AM, 103 West School St., Windsor, NC 27983
- Washington County: Washington County Library at 1 PM, 201 East Third St., Plymouth, NC 27962
- Gates County: Gates Community Center at 1 PM, 130 US-158 Gatesville, NC 27938
- Northampton County: Town Center at 1 PM, 504 NC Highway 46 Garysburg, NC 27831
- Greene County: Greene Community Improvement Association at 5 PM, 814 W Harper Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.