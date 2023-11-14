Congressman’s office holding mobile office hours across east for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after the Veteran’s Day holiday, an Eastern Carolina Congressman’s office is hosting mobile office houses to assist veterans and their families.

Congressman Don Davis is hosting office hours to help veterans in the first congressional district needing assistance with U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs benefits.

The VA offers home, education, career, health, and burial benefits.

During office hours, residents can also address concerns about a potential government shutdown, discuss national security affairs, or assistance with federal agencies.

Office hours will last for two hours. A full list of locations and times for today and tomorrow is below.

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Martin County: The Yucca House at 10 AM, 6347 Bear Grass Rd., Bear Grass, NC 27892

Franklin County: Louisburg Town Hall at 1 PM, 110 W. Nash St., Louisburg, NC 27549

Wilson County: Wilson County Library - Upstairs at 5 PM, 249 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC 27893

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Tyrrell County: Tyrrell County Library at 10 AM, 414 Main St., Columbia, NC 27925

Bertie County: Council on Aging/ Senior Center at 10 AM, 103 West School St., Windsor, NC 27983

Washington County: Washington County Library at 1 PM, 201 East Third St., Plymouth, NC 27962

Gates County: Gates Community Center at 1 PM, 130 US-158 Gatesville, NC 27938

Northampton County: Town Center at 1 PM, 504 NC Highway 46 Garysburg, NC 27831

Greene County: Greene Community Improvement Association at 5 PM, 814 W Harper Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580

