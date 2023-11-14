Broadwell named new Havelock police chief

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock has named a veteran Eastern Carolina law enforcement officer as its next police chief.

Michael Broadwell will soon be sworn in as Havelock’s police chief.

Broadwell began his law enforcement career in Boone in 2002. Then, in 2004 he moved to Greenville where he served for nearly 14 years, obtaining the rank of lieutenant.

In May of 2018, Broadwell moved to Washington as a captain, serving as the Patrol Division commander.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to come and work for the City of Havelock Police Department,” said Broadwell. “I have heard great things about the men and women of this department and about the citizens of Havelock. I want to focus on getting our officers and staff the most up to date and advanced training and equipment possible, which will enable them to do their jobs professionally, with honor and integrity. I also want to continue the positive community engagement that has been previously established and hope to expand our outreach into the communities in which we serve.”

He replaces Chris Morning, who retired this summer after being chief for about a year.

