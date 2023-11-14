Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Beaufort County man busted on nearly a dozen drug charges

David Scelsi
David Scelsi(Beaufort County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say more meth is off the streets of one Eastern Carolina county after the arrest of a man in the Belhaven area.

Beaufort County deputies have charged David Scelsi with nearly a dozen drug charges after his arrest on November 1st. The man’s arrest was just announced this afternoon.

Deputies and the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force raided the Scelsi’s home on Ellis Cove Road, ending a two-month-long drug investigation into meth sales in Beaufort and Pitt counties.

Seized in the raid was over six ounces of methamphetamine as well as an illegal gun.

Scelsi was charged with four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II methamphetamine, two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for keeping controlled substances, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 62-year-old man was jailed on a $1 million bond.

Since January, Beaufort County deputies say they have seized nearly a pound and a half of meth.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Highway Patrol: Fatal weekend collision in Wayne County
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash in Lenoir County
Police ID second man killed in Plymouth shooting
Toby Cox
Craven County man charged in OD death
Deandre Davis, Steven Blackburn
Craven County chase ends with two arrests

Latest News

Northern Nash
Northern Nash High School football player killed in Rocky Mount crash
HELP ME NC (ENC AT THREE)
HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats holiday decorations, movie casting & more!
Steven Hardy-Braz police interaction video
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones leaves the field after an NFL pre-season football...
More information released on former ECU star Zay Jones’ arrest