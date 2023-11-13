Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds Return as Cool Temperatures Linger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will fall fast tonight under mostly clear skies. A good chunk of ENC will wake up in the 30s with patchy frost. 40s are expected along the coast. Highs over the next few days will be in the low to mid-60s as clouds increase. By Thursday, a warm front raises highs to near 70 degrees. Moisture will also increase ahead of a coastal low and cold front swinging through. Besides a few showers on Thursday and early Saturday, Friday looks like the wettest day of the week. Rainfall amounts look light and similar to the past weekend. After the rain leaves Saturday morning, dry and sunny. As we approach Thanksgiving, an active pattern could set up across the country dividing cold air spilling out of Canada and warmer weather across the southeast. Heavy rain and any severe weather threat could impact travel but it’s too early to say where those impacts will be. We’ll keep you updated over the next 10 days.

As for the tropics, a tropical wave in the central Caribbean Sea has a high chance (70%) of forming within the next week. The next name on the list is Vince. This doesn’t appear to be a system that will impact ENC.

