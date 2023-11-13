Advertise With Us
Meet the WITN News Team

WITN journalists bring home several RTDNAC awards

Sports Director Eric Gullickson poses with his two awards from the RTDNAC.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is celebrating several wins from this past weekend’s Radio Television Digital News Association’s annual awards.

The award ceremony was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on Saturday.

In the TV II Division, WITN came away with multiple awards: First Place: WITN – Policing in eastern Carolina – Dave Jordan & Chief Videographer Brandon Hardison

First Place: WITN – SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation – Justin Lundy & Chief Videographer Brandon Hardison

First Place: WITN – After loss of leg, aspiring college baseball player still pursuing dream to play – Eric Gullickson

Second Place: WITN – Summer camp offers free attendance for children with chronic illnesses – Deric Rush

TV Sportscaster of the Year (TV II) Second Place: WITN – Eric Gullickson

TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year (TV II) Second Place: WITN – Deric Rush

RTDNAC is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

