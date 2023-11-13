Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.

In a statement on Nov. 8, Target CEO Brian Cornell said stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.

“Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic,” Cornell said. “But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since.”

Walmart, similarly, will also be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive year.

Walmart announced its decision last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Fatal crash generic image
Highway Patrol: Fatal weekend collision in Wayne County
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility
Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional...
Jan. 6 rioter known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ running for Congress
A mother-daughter duo has turned a 98-year-old Mobil station into an Airbnb.
‘Quiet and relaxing’: 98-year-old gas station transformed into Airbnb getaway

Latest News

President Joe Biden looks over a hockey stick with team captain Mark Stone, during an event to...
Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the return of an NHL tradition
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
A government shutdown looms as the new House speaker struggles to control hardliners. (CNN,...
Shutdown showdown: Speaker's government funding plan faces opposition