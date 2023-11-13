Advertise With Us
Tarboro police release information on Sunday night shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Tarboro have released information about Sunday night’s shooting that injured two people

Officers say they were called to the 400 block of West Walnut Street for multiple shots fired around 6:15 p.m.

Two victims, three homes, and two vehicles were hit by the gunfire.

Police say one of those injured was taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital, while the other went to ECU Health Medical Center. Both victims have since been treated and released.

So far, no arrests have been announced in the shooting. Anyone with information should call Tarboro police at 252-6410-4272.

