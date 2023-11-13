Advertise With Us
Senior citizens invited to free Health Fair in Greenville

(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville Recreation & Parks will host a Heath Fair for the aging population on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023.

The event will take place from 10:00am - 1:00pm at the Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center located at 921 Staton Road in Greenville.

Organizers say a variety of agencies will provide materials and information focusing on health, fitness, nutrition and recreation.

They say in addition to door prizes, free health screenings will also be provided.

For more information contact Mallory Paul at (252) 329-4569 or mpaul@greenvillenc.gov.

