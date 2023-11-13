Advertise With Us
Police ID second man killed in Plymouth shooting

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a deadly double shooting that happened nearly two weeks ago in Plymouth.

Chief William Williams confirmed that the two dead men were Curtis Hamilton and David Spruill.

The 40-year-old Hamilton lived at the Brinkley Avenue home where the shooting took place, while the chief said the 20-year-old Spruill is from New Bern.

In an email, Williams listed Hamilton as a victim and Spruill as a suspect.

The chief said they are attempting to identify other people who may have been involved in the November 1st shooting. WITN has asked for clarification from Williams whether police believe the two men shot each other or there was another person involved.

Hamilton was laid to rest Friday in Plymouth, while Spruill’s funeral was Sunday in Manteo.

