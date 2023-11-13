No shootings after emergency curfew enacted in Scotland Neck

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County town says there were no problems this weekend after it enacted a curfew due to a rash of shootings.

Scotland Neck Interim Police Chief Tommy Parker says there were no shootings and everyone complied with the 9:00 p.m. curfew.

The emergency curfew was enacted Friday night after a series of shootings last week.

In addition to the two shootings, police say there also 10-15 calls of shots fired, one of those Thursday night where officers and a deputy were nearly hit by gunfire.

Parker said the first shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Grace Street and East 10th Street. There they found a teenager who had two gunshots to the thigh.

Then around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the same area, they found another teenager with severe gunshot wounds to his leg. That victim was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

This shooting happened Thursday afternoon. (Scotland Neck police)

Several hours later, officers and a deputy were responding to a shots fired call on West 12th Street when shots were fired toward the officers and other people in the area. The chief said that resulted in more than 20 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies converging to the area. Parker said no one was hit by the gunfire.

The emergency curfew means businesses have to close at 9:00 p.m. for the next several days and citizens are being asked to remain off the streets.

The chief said they know the curfew won’t stop the shootings, but it is easier to investigate them if the public is off the roads. The curfew will last until further notice, according to Parker.

