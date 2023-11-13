Mount Olive man facing federal charges after overdose death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Mount Olive man after a drug overdose death in Duplin County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dylan Jones is facing five federal charges including distribution resulting in death, three counts of distribution of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment says the 23-year-old Jones supplied counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to the victim who died last year.

Jones was originally facing state charges and was arrested last week on the federal counts.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in federal prison, according to prosecutors.

