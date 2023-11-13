GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and now is the time to make sure it’s extra special for children here in Eastern Carolina.

Starting today, WITN is a drop-off point for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Drive.

We’re on a mission to fill our studio with gifts for boys and girls that will make the holidays magical.

Anyone can bring a new unwrapped toy to our station at 275 East Arlington Boulevard.

The toy drive will run through December 7th.

