Is your car ready for the cold temperatures?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lower temperatures are heading our way as winter is approaching, and to avoid holiday headaches, experts remind drivers to make sure their cars are ready.

Many people think of pulling out their winter wardrobe, but there’s more to preparing for the colder weather.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says in 2021 alone, 395 fatal crashes and 22,325 injury crashes happened in snow or sleet conditions.

Now Eastern North Carolina is not subject to snow storms normally, but frost, freezes, and below-freezing temperatures are normal.

A large part of ENC’s real estate saw its first frost and freeze warnings around Halloween.

Due to the risks, it’s important for drivers to keep in mind proactive practices to avoid any future car headaches as the holidays are approaching.

To avoid any crashes or maintenance issues this winter season, the USDOT says it’s best to slow down or stop your car when on a slick or snow-covered surface.

In the event of an emergency, they say it’s best to stay in your car and not over-exert yourself but rather call emergency officials.

For your car maintenance, the National Weather Service has crafted a car winterization checklist:

Check your tire pressure and get the tread of your tires inspected before any long holiday road trips.

Be sure to check your engine fluid level as well as test headlights, taillights, and your car battery.

With temperatures dropping, your car battery life will also drop. The USDOT says it’s best to have a mechanic check your battery, charging system, belts, breaks, and any other repairs or replacements.

Triple A also recommends people have a winter safety kit that they keep inside their car:

First aid kit

Blankets

Warm clothes

Ice scraper

Jumper cables

Flashlight

Non-perishable snacks

Water

Cloth or towels

For more safety tips and maintenance must-haves, visit the U.S. Department of Transportation website.

