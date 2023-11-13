Advertise With Us
Homicide investigation underway in Perquimans County

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday.

Perquimans County deputies say they were called to the Albemarle Street area in Winfall for a man who died.

The victim suffered traumatic injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies say information about the victim is not being released yet.

Anyone with information on the death is urged to contact the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615.

