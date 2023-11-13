Homicide investigation underway in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday.

Perquimans County deputies say they were called to the Albemarle Street area in Winfall for a man who died.

The victim suffered traumatic injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies say information about the victim is not being released yet.

Anyone with information on the death is urged to contact the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.