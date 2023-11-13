Highway Patrol: Fatal weekend collision in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials have confirmed a deadly vehicle collision that happened over the weekend in the east.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says there was a fatal collision Sunday afternoon in Wayne County.

It happened between Mt. Olive and Seven Springs on Highway 55 and Emmaus Church Road around 1:20 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

Details are limited at this time, but WITN is working to get more details.

