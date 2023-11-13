Highway Patrol: Fatal weekend collision in Wayne County
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials have confirmed a deadly vehicle collision that happened over the weekend in the east.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says there was a fatal collision Sunday afternoon in Wayne County.
It happened between Mt. Olive and Seven Springs on Highway 55 and Emmaus Church Road around 1:20 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.
Details are limited at this time, but WITN is working to get more details.
