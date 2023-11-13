Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Highway Patrol: Fatal weekend collision in Wayne County

(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials have confirmed a deadly vehicle collision that happened over the weekend in the east.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says there was a fatal collision Sunday afternoon in Wayne County.

It happened between Mt. Olive and Seven Springs on Highway 55 and Emmaus Church Road around 1:20 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

Details are limited at this time, but WITN is working to get more details.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional...
Jan. 6 rioter known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ running for Congress
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility
A mother-daughter duo has turned a 98-year-old Mobil station into an Airbnb.
‘Quiet and relaxing’: 98-year-old gas station transformed into Airbnb getaway
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns Monday; Cool temps this week

Latest News

Toys for Tots
Marine Corps Toys for Tots Drive
First Alert Forecast November 13, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 13, 2023
Senior citizens invited to free Health Fair in Greenville
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers ending tonight; Sunshine returns by Monday
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers ending tonight; Sunshine returns by Monday