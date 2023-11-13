Havelock man arrested in Asheville, faces charges in Morehead City shooting

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion and shooting that happened on S. 28th Street in mid-October.

On October 11th, Morehead City Police went to a home on S. 28th Street about a shots fired call. Police say that Savage, who had a gun with him, had forced his way into the home where he was shot by the homeowner.

Police say that Savage then stole the homeowner’s car and left the home.

Police were able to stop Savage at the intersection of Highway 70 and S. 35th Street, adjacent to the NC Division of Marine Fisheries building where he was arrested and taken to Carteret Health Care and then to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville to be treated for his gunshot wound.

Police say that Savage fled the hospital on October 18th and went to Asheville.

According to Morehead City Police, Buncombe County Deputies arrested 55-year-old Timothy Savage in Asheville on November 6th. Police say Savage was brought back to Carteret County by Carteret County deputies on November 9th.

“Thanks to a multi-department initiative, Mr. Savage has been brought back to Carteret County and arrested on 14 charges,” said Morehead City Chief of Police Bryan Dixon. “We are thankful for the Buncombe County and Carteret County Sheriff’s offices for their role in locating and transporting Mr. Savage, which of course could not have happened without the hard work of our own Detectives in tracking Mr. Savage down.”

Savage has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation, second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor larceny, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen goods property, communicating threats, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, driving while impaired, injury to real property, larceny of motor vehicle, breaking to terrorize or injure, domestic criminal trespass, harassing phone call.

Savage is being held at the Carteret County Jail under a $148,000 bond.

