Greenville slow on public records request for high-ranking police officer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is seeking more information on why an Eastern Carolina city is taking weeks to comply with a public records request on a high-ranking police officer.

Two weeks ago we asked for information on the Greenville police officer, including his current job status, years with the department, any previous disciplinary actions, and job transfers, among other information that under state law is releasable to the public when requested.

WITN has emailed Greenville’s communications manager several times about this standing request, including this morning. “We have internal administrative procedures related to personnel that impact the timing of this request,” said Brock Letchworth. “Considering it is personnel related, I will not provide additional details. We will get the information requested to you as soon as we can. Thank you.”

WITN has now asked for a copy of those internal procedures, which should also be public records under state law.

This is not the first time that Greenville has been slow to release employee public information on employees. In August, it took more than a week for us to get releasable information on five police officers who were named in a federal lawsuit.

Earlier this year, WITN sought information on the city’s fire chief who abruptly resigned in February. That request came back in less than a half hour.

WITN reached out to other cities and counties in the area to find out what their typical response time is for employee public records. So far, New Bern said they typically respond within 48 hours, Beaufort County said from a couple of hours to the next day, and Onslow County reported between two and three days.

