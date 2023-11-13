Advertise With Us
DOT seeking new operator for Greenville license plate agency

The state shut down the license plate agency earlier this month because of several violations.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is seeking a new commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Greenville.

The current agency, which is located at 2462 Stantonsburg Road in the Stanton Square Shopping Center in Greenville, is operating under a temporary contract until a new operator is selected.

According to DMV, LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, and duplicate registrations. There are 124 license plate agencies operating in North Carolina.

Officials with the DMV said that while LPA’s are overseen by the DMV, these agencies are typically privately owned businesses or operated by local governments under contract with the state. The division is looking for new opportunities for these agencies.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than December 13. The applications (Form MVR-93I, Form MVR-93B, or Form MVR-93AA) can be found on the Connect NCDOT website.

Interested applicants may call 919-615-8100 with questions.

