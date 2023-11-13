DEPUTIES: Registered sex offender found living near school

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say that they have arrested a registered sex offender who did not update his address when he moved.

According to deputies, 29-year-old William Ford of Greenville is a registered sex offender who did not change his address with the Sheriff’s Office within three days when he moved recently.

Deputies say that they found Ford living less than 1000 feet from a school, daycare, or childcare facility which is not allowed for someone who is a registered sex offender.

Deputies say that they arrested Ford on November 13th and charged him with felony failing to update sex offender registration and felony registered sex offender living with 1000 of a school, daycare, or childcare facility.

Ford is being held in the Pitt County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.