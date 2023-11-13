Advertise With Us
Craven County man charged in OD death

Toby Cox
Toby Cox(Carteret County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is accused of providing drugs to a woman who died earlier this year in Carteret County.

Toby Cox was arrested today on one count of death by distribution.

Carteret County deputies say 50-year-old Paula Parson, of Newport, overdosed back in May.

The 40-year-old Cox, who lives on Old Pollocksville Road, is being held on a $250,000 bond pending a court appearance later this week.

Police ID second man killed in Plymouth shooting
Help Me! N.C. - Nov. 13
DEPUTIES: Registered sex offender found living near school