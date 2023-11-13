Craven County chase ends with two arrests

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Craven County men were arrested early Monday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

According to deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s office, the driver, 30-year-old Deandre Davis, and 27-year-old Lance Blackburn, both of Havelock, were stopped at a license checking station at Hwy 70 and Brown Drive in James City just around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Deputies said that they smelled marijuana in the car and asked Davis to pull the car to the shoulder, but Davis sped away instead.

According to deputies, the Davis led them on a chase from James City to Havelock at speeds higher than 100 miles per hour, deputies also said they could see Blackburn throwing things out the passenger window of the car during the chase, including a gun that deputies say they found found later.

Deputies say that the car was finally stopped when Havelock police used stop sticks to deflate the tires on Shipman Road.

Deputies say that Davis ran away on foot but was caught and arrested, Blackburn did not run and was arrested at the car.

Davis was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing to elude, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, felony destruction of criminal evidence, and misdemeanor littering. Davis was issued a $50,000 secured bond. Davis also had an additional warrant from Onslow County which had a preset bond of $25,000.

Blackburn was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, destruction of criminal evidence, carrying a concealed handgun, littering, and resisting a public officer. Blackburn was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

