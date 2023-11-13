Carteret County man facing multiple child sex charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing multiple child sex charges after his arrest this morning.

Carteret County deputies say James Forbes was caught after an undercover investigation by their crimes against children detectives.

The 40-year-old man who lives in the Newport area is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child, sex offense against a child by an adult, and indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say the case against Forbes began after numerous child sex crimes were reported to them. They say the Department of Social Services assisted with their investigation.

Forbes is being held under no bond.

