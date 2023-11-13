Advertise With Us
Bidding on vacant Kinston elementary school reaches quarter of a million

The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The bidding on an empty elementary school in Lenoir County has passed a $200,000 price tag since the auction started in July.

Lenoir County Public Schools put Teacher’s Memorial School up for bid for $10,000 in July.

Now, the school system says the latest bid is $250,000 for the building and seven acres of land.

The school on Marcella Drive shut down in 2008. It’s been used as storage and pre-K classrooms but was declared as a surplus property last year.

Not included in the sale is the Martin C. Freeman Center. The gym is now owned by the City of Kinston.

An upset bid of at least $262,550 is required. Those interested have until October 9 at 4 p.m. to put up an offer.

The school board reserves the right to reject any and all offers at any time.

