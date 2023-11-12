Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers ending tonight; Sunshine returns by Monday

Next chance of rain possible later this week
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good Sunday Evening Eastern NC! Over the past 24 hours, many locations across the east experienced overcast conditions with periods of showers. Despite lackluster rainfall amount, this is a welcoming sight for the area as we are now entering abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions across the area.

The rain will not last for long as drier air entrench from the west, allowing for skies to clear later tonight and for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Given the amount of precipitation today and cold air forecasted for tonight, patchy areas of frost is possible, especially for locations close to I-95.

By Monday morning, the sunshine will make it’s long awaited return to the east. Northerly breezes and a cooler airmass in place will keep temperatures in the 50s throughout the day. Some of us may briefly reach close to 60 degrees later in the day.

As for tropics, there is an area in Central America that has a medium chance of forming in the coming days. The next name on the list is Vince.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

