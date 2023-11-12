Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Misty conditions this evening; Rain showers increasing Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the rest of the evening, overcast skies and drizzle will be the main focus. If you are heading outdoors for dinner or casual Saturday night activities, make sure you grab a light jacket. Air temperatures are anticipated to hover in the low to mid 50s, with a few patchy 40s possible further inland. We will have a cool breeze, coming out of the north at around 10 to 15 mph.

Heading into Sunday, a second wave of light to moderate rain may overspread much of Eastern NC. Particularly, if you live along the Crystal Coast or primarily south of Highway 264, you will have the best chance of seeing a few showers. North of Highway 264, mist and drizzle is likely occur from Rocky Mount and Tarboro, extending to the Northern Outer Banks. Rainfall amounts could vary from <0.25″ to 0.5″ along the coast.

By the start of the upcoming week, high pressure will build across the area. This will promote dry and sunny conditions.

